The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of 13 villagers by unknown gunmen in Edikwu District, Apa Local Government Area.

DSP Catherine Anene, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said in a statement in Makurdi.

Anene said the district had over time experienced incessant crisis over chieftaincy tussle until the state government intervened and peace returned.

She said the attackers remained unknown while investigation had already commenced into the matter.

She said: “Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs untill May 25, when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

“Peace was restored to the area but on August 10, at about 04:00hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

“A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress.”

A resident of the community, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the attack on Edikwu community was unprovoked.

The resident said: “The unknown gunmen stormed the community at the early of hours of today, shooting sporadically and burning down houses, leaving many people dead while others are still missing.”