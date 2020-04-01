Gunmen kill 11 in Southern Kaduna communities — SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has said gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed 11 persons, including a District Head in attacks carried out in two Local Government Areas in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The union said this on Tuesday in a statement by its spokesman, Luka Binniyat.

It gave the affected local government areas as Chikun and Jema’a.

Binniyat in the statement said the killings were carried out between March 26 and 31, 2020 despite the fear of the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

The statement said: “In spite of the fear that has gripped Kaduna State over this pandemic, armed herdsmen still lurk over Southern Kaduna destroying communities and shedding blood of innocent persons.

“This afternoon (Tuesday, March 31) Komo community in Guruku ward, in the Chikun LGA came under savage attacks by armed herdsmen. Though SOKAPU has yet to fully identify the victims, not less than six persons have been confirmed killed by the rampaging murderers.

“Yesterday (Monday, March 30), a royal father, the District Head of Jagindi, in the Jema’a Local Government Area, Mr Danlami Barde, was shot dead by armed herdsmen. Barde, who left behind a wife and four children, was a retired policeman before becoming the district head.

“Also killed along with him was his brother, Mr Musa Barde, who also had a wife and three children. The wife of the slain Musa Barde survived gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Keffi.

“In Kuduru, a Gbagyi village, in the Chikun LGA, armed herdsmen struck last Thursday and burnt homes, foodstuffs, rustled cows and stole valuables. Those killed in the unprovoked murder are: Hassana Bala, Jamilu Hassana and Halima Bala, Haliru Nawela and Kure Dogonyaro escaped with grievous injuries.”

Binniyat appealed to the government to come to the aid of Southern Kaduna people, adding: “We also appeal to good spirited individuals and corporate bodies to assist surviving victims with food, shelter and drugs especially at this time of extreme difficulties.”