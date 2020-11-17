At least 11 people have been killed and many others injured by armed men who attacked Albasu village, Sabon Birnin, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The development was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

The bandits were said to have stormed the village in large numbers at about 1pm on Monday afternoon, opening fire on the residents.

They were reported to have killed so many people as they fired in different directions.

They also rustled cows and other animals belonging to the locals.

Aruwan said security agencies are already pursuing the bandits in the area with a view to arresting them.

He said bandits in a similar operation kidnapped two persons and killed one at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area on Sunday, adding that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Aruwan also said troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs found a corpse of an armed bandit who died of gunshot wounds, while an AK47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.