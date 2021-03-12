The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of an 18-year-old girl (name withheld) at Gangaren NEPA, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, in the early hours of Friday.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the police were on top of the situation, as all efforts have been put in place to rescue the victim.

Abubakar advised the public to furnish the police with useful information on the matter.

He also urged the public to report to the security agencies any suspicious move to enable it take the necessary action to foil the illicit act.

NAN reports that the father of the kidnapped lady, Faruq Mohammed, is a member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kebbi State Command.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the scene, Mohammed said the gunmen came into the area and started operation.

He said: “When they came to my house, I noticed some noise and understood that something was wrong.

“I have two exits in my house.

“I decided that we should go out through the garage.

“Unfortunately, on opening the door, we met one of the bandits fully armed by the side of my car.

“We had to find another route and jumped into neighbouring house.

“The bandits broke into my house and started searching from room to room.

“Unfortunately, my daughter was sleeping in her room.

“When they knocked, she opened the room and they picked her up.”

A credible source said the bandits also attacked the house of one Malam Sanusi Nagoru, who bravely fought with two of the bandits and overpowered them, adding that the man sought for help from other people.

The source, however, said that nobody supported him to defeat the bandits, adding that he had no option than run for his life.

The source said: “On seeing other bandits coming to assist them, the man forcefully pushed and threw these bandits away, came back and locked up his door.

“One of his wives came and blocked the door to deprive the bandits having access to the main entrance.

“The bandits opened fire on the door only to hit the woman on her lap.

“She is now responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.”

