Gunmen kidnap young Catholic priest in Anambra

Gunmen have kidnapped a young Catholic priest, Rev. Father Stanislaus Mbamara, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi confirmed the incident in a statement by the Chancellor, Fr. Raphael Ezeogu.

It called for prayers for Rev. Father Mbamara’s release, expressing hope he would come out unhurt.

The statement said: “Our priest, Rev. Fr. Stanislaus Mbamara, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, was kidnapped yesterday (Friday) evening, on his way from Awka to Nnewi.

“Let’s storm heaven with humble and insistent prayers for his quick release in sound health of mind and body.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Help of Christians, pray with and for us.”