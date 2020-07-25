The Benue State Police Command said unknown gunmen on Friday kidnapped a businessman, Chief Isaac Akinkumi, the CEO/MD Tito Group, in his Makurdi residence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene.

Anene said the victim was kidnapped in his residence at Kanshio on Makurdi/Otukpo Road.

She said: “Today, 24th July, 2020 at about 1.30pm Mr Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information gathered revealed that a gang of four armed men scaled the fence into his compound, forced his door open and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress.”

NAN reports that Tito Group are producers of the Tito Yoghurt and manages the Tito Restaurants in Benue and Nasarawa States.