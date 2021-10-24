Gunmen kidnap three worshippers after church vigil in Ogun

Gunmen on Sunday invaded Cherubim and Seraphim Church along Railway station in Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and kidnapped three worshippers.

A source told our correspondent that the victims were taken away by unknown gunmen shortly after a vigil in the church.

The kidnappers after a few hours demanded N6 million ransom before their victims could be released.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims are Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan, and Mary Oliyide.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity said, “The incident took place at Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ona-Ara, Oju-Irin in Obada Oko in the early hours of today (Sunday) after a vigil on Saturday held by the said church.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the anti-kidnapping unit of the command had been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division of the police to rescue the victims

He said, “it should also be noted that the police had also warned members of the public from having vigil and religious activities in areas considered to be isolated and that if at all such places of worship want to have programme, they should inform the police so that police patrol could be extended to such area and adequate security provided.”