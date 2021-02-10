Gunmen have kidnapped Bala Baba, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, Leha Reform, said the victim was abducted in his residence in Sabon Gari area of the state capital.

Reform said the gunmen stormed Baba’s residence at about 2:30am, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue him and apprehend the perpetrators.

He said the abductors were yet to call to make their intentions known.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Azare, has ordered for investigation into the matter and promised to come up with positive results.