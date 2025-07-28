Gunmen kidnap seven farmers in Ondo, demand N100m ransom

The Ondo State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the abduction of seven farmers in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, the State Commander of Amotekun Corps, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Monday in Akure.

Adeleye, who said the farmers were kidnapped on Saturday, disclosed that Amotekun officers have been deployed to the forests in search of the victims.

“I can confirm the incident. Our men have been in the forests and are still there.

“I was there yesterday(Sunday) and we are hopeful that they will soon be rescued,” he said.

Also, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), while confirming the incident to NAN, said that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

“Yes, there is a case of kidnapping at the weekend in Itaogbolu and the police have launched an operation to ensure that those who are responsible are apprehended.

“I cannot confirm the exact number of the victims to you because there is still an ongoing operation, but we are working assiduously to ensure they are safe return,” Ayanlade said.

According to a source, the kidnappers made contacts with some families of the victims and demanded N100 million for their release.

One of the sources, who craved anonymity, told NAN that the victims were in the farm harvesting palm fruits when they were abducted.

“They went to the farm to harvest palm fruits when they were abducted on Saturday.

“We didn’t hear from them until yesterday evening (Sunday) when the kidnappers contacted one of the family members, demanding a ransom of N100 million for their release.

“We’re still negotiating with their abductors,” he disclosed.

