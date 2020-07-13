Two prominent persons – the Cleric of the Taraba State Police Command’s Mosque, Mohammed Nuhu; and a former representative of Northern Taraba Senatorial District, Ambuno Zik-Sunday, have been kidnapped in Taraba State.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, confirmed the developments on Monday in Jalingo.

While Zik-Sunday was kidnapped in his hometown, Bachama, in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State on Sunday while paying homage to his people, Nuhu was abducted from his house in Jalingo in the early hours of Monday.

Misal said efforts are in top gear to rescue the lawmaker and the cleric.

The police spokesman, who revealed the abductions while showing newsmen the cache of arms recovered from suspected bandits and tricycle thieves, said the feats were achieved based on intelligence reports.

According to him, the bandits, who crossed from Karim Lamido LGA to Lau Council, ran into the bush on sighting the police, abandoning their motorcycles.

The police spokesman noted that while carrying out a search, 10 serviceable AK 47 rifles, 13 magazines and 425 live ammunition were recovered.

He said efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Also paraded on Monday were pharmacists whose contraband drugs were intercepted in a truck that arrived in Jalingo from Anambra State.

Misal said most of the drugs intercepted contained codeine, which had been banned by regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

All the paraded suspects confessed to have committed the crimes for which they were apprehended.