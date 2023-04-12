Gunmen kidnap one person, shoot two others in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has said that gunmen kidnapped a 60-year-old man and shot two others in Gangarbi village of Rano Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, Manman Dauda, said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Kano on Tuesday, Dauda said that the incident occurred on Monday at about 1:30am.

He said the police received the information at about 1:30am that unknown armed bandits stormed Gangarbi village of Rano Local Government Area and abducted one Alhaji Na’ayya Gangarbi to an unknown destination.

Dauda said that a combined team of the Divisional Patrol, Joint Task Force and Anti-Kidnap Squad immediately rushed to the scene.

The Commissioner explained that two persons who sustained bullet wounds: Maskuru Ukaisha on his right leg and Salisu Ibrahim on his left shoulder, were evacuated and rushed to Rogo General Hospital for treatment.

According to him, additional armed security personnel have been deployed to the area to track and arrest the gunmen and all other miscreants undermining peaceful coexistence among the residents.

Dauda said” “Well-armed security personnel and other tactical teams along with vigilante group members have been deployed to the area to ensure successful rescue of the victims.”

He said that investigation had commenced in order to apprehend the abductors and rescue the victim.