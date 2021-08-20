Gunmen kidnap man on his way to his farm in Kwara

The Omu-Aran Development Association in Kwara State has confirmed the kidnap of a middle-aged community member.

The President of the association, Major General Olayemi Lasisi Abidoye (rtd), confirmed this in a statement.

The statement, on Thursday in Omu-Aran, made available to newsmen by the association’s Spokesman, Olayinka Owolewa, said the victim, simply identified as Shola, was abducted on his way to his farm.

The statement explained that the victim was kidnapped near Rore, an adjoining community to Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

It said: “It is rather unfortunate that one of our own was kidnapped yesterday.

“Efforts are on to rescue him through the combined efforts of local hunters from Omu Aran, Rore, Aranorin, the Civil Defence and the Nigeria Police.

“However, what happened today in Omu Aran was not a protest, it was rather a prayer session organised by the Olomu of Omu Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti.”

The statement therefore urged members of the community not to entertain any fear and go about their businesses without fear as security operatives are working round the clock to safeguard lives and properties in the area.

The association commended the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, and members of his council for their relentless efforts in ensuring that the community is rid of criminals.

The statement also urged members of the community to report strange happenings in the area to security agencies or their compound’s chief.

The ODA also warned in the statement that members of the community should not harbour or accommodate strangers without proper records into the town.