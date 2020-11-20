The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap and killing of a former Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Ebenezer Kalabo Amah.

Amah was reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen who trailed him to his residence along Precious Chukwu Street in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, while he was driving into his house on Wednesday night.

The gunmen reportedly blocked his vehicle, dragged him out, and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said the deceased vehicle was recovered the same day, while his lifeless body was seen at Peter Odili Road the following day (Thursday).

Though the circumstances that led to his abduction and murder is still unknown, it was gathered that Amah, who retired from Shell Petroleum Development Company, was shot minutes after he was kidnapped and his body dumped along the Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said: “Yes I can confirm.

“He was kidnapped in Woji on the 17th.

“That same day, the police recovered his vehicle.

“While we were searching for him, we got information that his body was dumped somewhere at Peter Odili Road.

“So the following day on the 18th, we got there and confirmed that he was the same person that was kidnapped the previous day.

“His body was evacuated and taken to the hospital mortuary for preservation.

“The vehicle is in our custody.

“The investigation has commenced into the incident to ensure that the suspects behind the dastardly act are apprehended.

The Deputy National Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Chika Onuegbu, while commenting, said” “ETK Amah was a very good comrade who radiated joy everywhere he went.

“So sad.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

The deceased was known and addressed by most of his former colleagues in the SPDC and Labour circle as ETK.

The PUNCH.