Gunmen kidnap Kano lawmaker’s mother

Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday abducted the mother of the Minority Leader, Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen, numbering about 10, stormed Gezawa, headquarters of Gezawa Local Government Area in about four vehicles.

The hoodlums were said to have gained entrance into Hajiya Zainab’s house in the town around 1:00 pm with sophisticated weapons before whisking her away to an unknown destination.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the abduction, said that the abductors were yet to communicate with the family.

Danja, who was a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, currently represents Gezawa constituency in the State Assembly.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said efforts were being intensified with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the perpetrators.