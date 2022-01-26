Gunmen kidnap Jonathan’s cousin in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Jephthah Robert, a cousin of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

It was gathered that he was kidnapped at 9.30pm on Tuesday in front of his house around Dimrose Road in Yenagoa.

The victim is the elder brother of Azibaola Robert, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering Limited.

Details of Jephthah’s abduction had been sketchy but a spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident in a terse response to inquiries.

Butswat said, “He was picked up at Dimrose Road in Yenagoa. We are intensifying effort to rescue him and arrest the kidnappers.

“We are working on a promising lead.”

The kidnapping of Jonathan’s cousin happened barely 24 hours after the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, was released by his abductors.

Otokito was whisked away on January 20 from his residence in his community, Otuokpoti, in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He spent about five days in the custody of his assailants before he was freed on Monday.