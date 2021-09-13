Gunmen kidnap four travellers in Ekiti

No fewer than four persons were abducted along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti State when gunmen waylaid some travellers.

The victims, according to feelers from the area, were said to have been ferried into the bush by the gunmen.

It was gathered the incident involved two buses conveying passengers from the Otun Ekiti.

The assailants were said to have succeeded in holding four persons while others escaped by the whiskers.

A source told reporters one of those who escaped told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source, who got wind of the information when some hunters resident in the axis were briefed for proper action, said: “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating along Ayetoro-Otun Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had piloted two buses into the bush. At that point, we cannot say the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents who arrived the scene later that the kidnappers would have gone towards the Otun end and that they would not have gone far that time.

“Definitely, they were the ones who operated along Ayetoro-Ewu Road on Sunday evening. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one.”

Confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said: “We heard the information and we have deployed our personnel there.

“There was a kidnap incident this morning. It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man who the police thereafter rescued.

“But this morning, we learnt that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police are on their trail,” he added.