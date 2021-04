The Ekiti State Police Command on Friday confirmed that gunmen had kidnapped Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman for the police in the state, confirmed the incident, describing it as “unfortunate and regrettable”.

Abutu said the gunmen stormed the traditional ruler’s palace on Thursday and abducted him.

“Yes, the incident happened yesterday, (Thursday night) at the Oba’s palace. We are already doing everything necessary to rescue him and apprehend the culprits,” he said.

Sources in Ilemeso told newsmen that the gunmen, numbering six, scaled the Oba’s fence and fired several shots into the air to scare its occupants.

They said the incident happened at about 8:30pm on Thursday when the chiefs who visited the place had left.

“After they gained entry, the gunmen asked after the Oba, which showed that they really came for him,” one of the sources said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ilemeso is a neighbouring town to Isan Ekiti, the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

NAN also reports that Oba Adetutu Ajayi, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, narrowly escaped kidnap at Isan Ekiti last week on the Ewu-Ayetoro Road.