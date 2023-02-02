Gunmen kidnap Cross River Commissioner

The Commissioner for Women Affairs in Cross River, Gertrude Njar, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Calabar.

An eyewitness, Samuel Okon, told the News Agency of Nigeria that she was forcefully taken out of her official car by masked young men.

According to Okon, they took the commissioner away in their car and abandoned her own car in Calabar South.

Kalita Aruku, Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Information, confirmed her kidnap in a telephone interview with NAN.

“Yes, security sources have informed us that the Commissioner for Women Affairs has been kidnapped.

“As we speak, security operatives have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victim unharmed,” he said.