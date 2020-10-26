The Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Adeleke, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at Iseyin, on Monday.

He said the incident occurred late on Sunday.

“I can confirm to you that the council boss was kidnapped along with his driver on Iseyin-Ado-Awaye road on his way to Ibadan.

“Since then, we have deployed our men to comb the area to rescue him and arrest the perpetrators.

“The command will ensure that the state is safe for all and sundry,’’ Fadeyi assured.