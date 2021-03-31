A Catholic Church Priest, Rev. Father, Anthony Dawah, and the wife of a Catechist of the church have been kidnapped in Kaduna State, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the report, the Director of Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Father Stephen Onyema, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

According to Channels Television, Dawn and the wife of the Catechist were kidnapped at Dogon Kurmi village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident comes barely four days after eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted by bandits in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.