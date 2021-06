Gunmen kidnapped a businessman, Emmanuel Eze, in Kore town, Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State on Thursday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said in a statement on Friday that Eze was kidnapped from his groceries shop at about 10:30pm.

Haruna added that the police have mobilised officers and men to rescue the victim and arrest the assailants.