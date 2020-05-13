Gunmen on have kidnapped four persons, including a Captain of the Nigerian Army, D. Gana, along the Kabba-Auga Akoko Expressway in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Army Captain and others, kidnapped on Tuesday, were said to be travelling from Abuja when they ran into the ambush laid by the kidnappers.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the development when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday.

Ikoro said the State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, had ordered officers and men of the command to begin the search of the forest where the victims were believed to have been taken by the kidnappers.

He said: “We have begun an intensive investigation into the incident and we want to enjoin anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to forward the same to the police for onward action.”

The spokesman of the Army formation in the state, 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, said: “We are still on the matter.”