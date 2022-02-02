Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain, four others in Ekiti State

Gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Prince Bamgboye Adegoroye, and four others.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the Chairman, Ifesowapo Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, Kayode Akerele.

Ajerele said Adegoroye, who is one of the top echelons of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu in Ekiti State, was kidnapped with one other person in his car along Isan-Iludun Road on Monday evening.

He said they were abducted and taken to an unknown destination around 7.30pm.

He said: “We learnt that the former local government Chairman and one other occupant of his car were driving along that route when his car was shot suddenly by gunmen who hid inside the bush.

“They had to stop because the gunshot hit their car and it was at that spot that they were abducted and we have not heard whether the family had been contacted.”

The Chairman of Ero Local Council Development Areas, Akin Alebiosu, said three charcoal burners were also kidnapped at Ikun-Ekiti around 6.30pm the same day.