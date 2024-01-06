Gunmen kidnap another traditional ruler in Imo

Gunmen abducted the traditional ruler of Orodo Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo, Eze Samuel Ohiri from his residence on Saturday.

Heavily-armed four-man gang stormed the residence of the former chairman of the Council of Imo traditional rulers.

The criminals were said to be riding in a green-coloured Toyota Highlander.

“They arrived in a commando style and headed straight into the palace where they kidnapped the traditional ruler, but his cousin, who was with him managed to escape.

“They dragged the traditional ruler into their vehicle and drove towards Umuaka-Orlu Road,’’ a palace source who requested anonymity said.

Confirming the abduction, police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye, said the police had begun investigation into the matter.

“Police have started intense investigation and we have taken some steps to ensure that the victim is rescued and his kidnappers arrested.

“The suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law, when arrested,’’ Okoye assured.

Kidnap or murder of traditional rulers had been a regular occurrence in Imo.

Gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler of Otulu Autonomous Community in Ezinihitte-Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Eze Joe Achulor in similar manner on November 25, 2023.

They killed the traditional ruler and dumped his lifeless body on Mbutu Road, a neighbouring community in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area on the same day.

On July 17, 2023, the traditional ruler of Ezuhu Umuamadi Nguru Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo, Eze James Nnamdi (Mirioma), was gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen.

The traditional ruler was shot multiple times when the gunmen invaded his house.

On May 25, 2023, gunmen killed Victor Ijioma traditional ruler of Orsu Ibodom in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Ijioma was shot inside his car as he was driving through Umuamaka junction on the fateful day.

The assailants set him ablaze in his car before fleeing from the scene.

In October 2021, three traditional rulers were killed when gunmen attacked Nnenasa community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo.

The traditional rulers were holding a meeting when the assailants struck.