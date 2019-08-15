Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Rev. Noma Elisha of Nagarta Baptist Church, Angwan Makiri, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The kidnap is happening barely two weeks after a pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and ransom was paid to free his wife.

The kidnappers, about 20, reportedly stormed the village around 1:30am on Wednesday and forced their way into the pastor’s house.

They abducted him and his son.

But the gunmen later released the son, Emmanuel, who was told to go and raise an unspecified amount of money as ransom to free his father within five days, or else he would be killed.

The pastor’s son said: “The gunmen came around 1am.

“They were about 20.

“They banged on the door, but nobody opened it.

“Then they forced their way into the house and vandalised our belongings.

“The hoodlums carted away valuables, including phones and clothes.

“They kidnapped me and my father and took us to the bush.

“But after a while, I was released.

“They went away with my father.

“One of them was dressed in a military camouflage.

“They threatened that if we failed to bring the money in five days, they would kill my father.

“They didn’t mention the ransom.

“We are yet to report to the police because when we had a similar experience in the past and we contacted them, they did not do anything.

“So, it is of no use.”

Police spokesman Yakubu Sabo did not respond to an SMS sent to last night.