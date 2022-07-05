Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Kaduna State

Gunmen have again abducted another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed this in a statement.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Vitus Vaishima Borogo was abducted and killed on June 25, 2022 by terrorists on his farm in Kujama, off Kaduna-Kachia Road.

In the statement on Monday shortly after the latest kidnap, Okolo said: “It is with great pain that we announce the kidnap of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We solicit for intense prayers for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”