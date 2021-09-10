Gunmen kidnap 18 travellers, Amotekun rescues 14

Gunmen have abducted 18 travellers in Ondo State.

The victims, according to available information, were abducted on Wednesday night along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani Road.

The area is in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The abductors were said to have fired gunshots into the air to scare the passengers before taking them into a nearby forest.

The Commander of Ondo State Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

Adeleye, however, said 14 of the victims have been rescued by men of the agency while efforts are ongoing to rescue the rest.

The police have yet to confirm the incident.