Gunmen invade THISDAY office in Abuja, threaten staff

Gunmen have invaded the office of THISDAY newspaper in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The invasion occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, a statement by the highly credible newspaper said on Friday morning.

The gunmen were said to have overpowered the company’s security network and subjected production staff members to inhuman treatment.

According to THISDAY: “The armed men came in through the back fence of the company’s premises.

“Although the mission of the armed men, who arrived the premises at about 3am yesterday has yet to be ascertained, the company’s private security men, who were on duty, said the armed men subjected everyone on duty, mostly the production staff members, to inhuman treatment – threatening to kill all of them if they attempted to alert policemen.

“The armed men, who left after about 45 minutes of frightening operation, vowed to come back again in the days ahead.”

The management of the newspaper said the incident has been reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Utako, Abuja.

