Gunmen invade palace, abduct monarch in night attack

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits launched a nighttime attack on the palace of a traditional ruler in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

According to residents, Sangarin Dari, Mr. Emmanuel Omanji, was kidnapped from his residence on Wednesday night during the raid by the suspected bandits.

A source disclosed that the abductors stormed the residence heavily armed, firing sporadic gunshots and whisked the monarch to an unknown destination.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ranham Nansel, confirmed the incident.

Also Read

Reham noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, had mobilised the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the military and vigilante groups to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Nansel, a Superintendent of Police, said the perpetrators would be apprehended and the victim rescued unhurt.

“The CP has assured that the royal father would be rescued but called on anyone with useful information not to hesitate to report to the police,” SP Nansel stated.

Post Views: 7