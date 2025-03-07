Gunmen invade Nasarawa community, kill one, abduct three

In a distressing incident that occurred on Thursday evening, gunmen invaded a pharmacy shop at Agyaragu in Jenkwe development area, Obi local government, Nasarawa State.

The unknown gunmen reportedly shot a young lady, abducted the pharmacy owner and two of his sales boys .

The operation which took place at about 8:44pm on Thursday, in the heart of Agyaragu town lasted for about an hour without any security interference.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity told Vanguard that the gunmen invaded the popular ‘Emmy Gold Pharmacy Nigeria Limited’, shooting sporadically and gunning down an innocent young lady who was a passerby.

“The gunmen were well armed. Their shutting scared everybody. They forced the owner of the pharmacy and two of his boys into the bush,” the eyewitness explained.

Also Read:

He disclosed further that efforts by some youths in the community to resist the assailants from carrying out their act were resisted with heavy repealing shootings.

The act of violence has sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the urgent need for increased security measures and effective governance.

One resident, Jonah Yakubu, lamented that the Agyaragu community is living in fear, as the frequency and brazenness of kidnapping incidents continue to escalate.

The demand for ransom has become a recurring theme, with families and loved ones being forced to pay exorbitant sums to secure the release of their abducted relatives.

Mr. Yakubu called on the governor to increase security presence in Agyaragu community and surrounding areas.

He also appealed to the security agents. Implement effective measures to prevent kidnapping and ensure the safe release of abducted individuals.

All efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command to confirm the incident failed

Post Views: 16