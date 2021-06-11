Some unidentified gunmen on Thursday night invaded the campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, and kidnapped two lecturers and some students.

A statement issued by the publicity secretary of the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Aliyu Kofa, said two students sustained gunshot injuries as the kidnappers shot indiscriminately at students.

One of them eventually died in the hospital from the injuries, while the other is still receiving medical attention at a clinic, he said.

He gave the names of the kidnapped lecturers as Habila Nasai, of the General Studies Department, and Malam Adamu Shika of the Accounting Department.

The wife of another member of staff, Ahmed Abdu, and two of his children were also said to have been kidnapped, but were released on Friday morning, though he did not give details about how their release was achieved.

A member of staff of the polytechnic told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning that the shooting started at about midnight on Thursday.

“I was not on campus because with my family; we parked out since November. But I got a distress call from some of our neighbours who are still living in the campus yesterday night.

“That was when they told me that there was shooting in the campus, the UPE campus. One could hear the sound from the call. It was so bad,” the official said.

She said there was heavy presence of armed security officials at the UPE campus of the polytechnic Friday morning while the school is still trying to confirm if more students or staff members were affected.

The UPE campus is one of the two campuses of the polytechnic. It is situated just opposite the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The expressway has been targeted by kidnappers in recent times.