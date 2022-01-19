Gunmen invade Enugu APC meeting, kill two chieftains, abduct one

Two stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State were on Tuesday evening gruesomely murdered during the invasion and attack of the party’s meeting in Enugu South Local Government Area by gunmen.

The gunmen also abducted another chieftain of the party while others sustained bullet wounds.

The Nation learnt the deceased and others were having a reconciliation meeting at the party office at Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area when the gunmen struck.

Numbering over seven, the gunmen were said to have stormed the venue of the meeting, killing the two instantly while whisking away one other person.

The incident, it was gathered, had thrown the state chapter of the APC into mourning.

A source at the meeting told newsmen that the meeting was called to reconcile the two factions of the party in the ward as part of the ongoing efforts to unite all members of the party in the State.

The source said: “The meeting was underway when these men invaded the place and shot and killed the immediate past Enugu South local government chairman of the party.

“Ezeoha was also elected as the incumbent state youth leader in one of the factions of the party.

“One other person I don’t know his name was equally killed instantly.

“Hon. Monday Ogbonna (Okwadike), a factional chairman of the party in our area, was kidnapped.

“One person is lying critically wounded at the hospital and we don’t know his fate.”

Efforts to speak with the spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on the development were unsuccessful as his phone line was not reachable.

