Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday invaded the Nigerian Customs Service premises in Calabar, Cross River State with the intention to cart away seized food items meant for delivery to Internally Displaced Persons camp across the country.

The hoodlums, who invaded the premises at about 4am, shot sporadically while trying to break into the warehouse inside the premises.

When the News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent visited the scene of the incident, army personnel and policemen were seen condoning the area in search of the suspects.

Although the gunmen could not gain access into the warehouse, they destroyed a bus stationed in front of the warehouse, carting away the bags of rice loaded in the vehicle.

They also removed one air conditioner at the Customs staff quarters close to the warehouse.

One of the officers, who spoke with NAN under the condition of anonymity, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “The incident happened at around 4am Sunday morning.

“The guys were heavily armed and they shot sporadically for a long time trying to find their way into the warehouse.

“We had to quickly call on the army and police for re-enforcement.

“As we speak, two suspects have been arrested and the search to arrest more is ongoing.”

NAN reports that movement into the Calabar Free Trade Zone, where the Headquarters of the Command is located, was temporarily restricted.

NAN, however, contacted the spokesman for NCS, Joseph Attah, who confirmed the incident, adding that the gunmen could not break into the warehouse.

According to Attah, investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums.