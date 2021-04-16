No fewer than 10 gunmen invaded one of the banks in Anambra State on Thursday and hoisted Biafra flags after destroying vehicles in the premises.

The incident happened at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area around 4pm.

It was gathered the gunmen shot sporadically, but no one was killed

The attack took place barely hours after the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, raised the alarm over alleged plan of the Department of State Services to attack banks in the South East.

Kanu alleged the ploy was to accuse IPOB of being responsible for it.

The shooting in front of the old generation bank scared passersby, customers and staff who took to their heels.

The gunmen, according to an eyewitness, drove in black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle.

The source further said they set fire on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number UR 640 KJA and smashed glasses of a Honda car with registration number FST 456 AC, all parked in front of the bank.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command was on the trail of the hoodlums.

According to Tochukwu: “Those hoodlums were pursuing their target and when they could not get him, they started shooting sporadically in the air.

“They smashed some vehicles, but we cannot ascertain at the moment whether anyone was injured or the actual damage caused as a result

“The Command will not allow such hoodlums to run over Anambra State.

“Investigations are on to actually, unravel the cause of the incident.”