Gunmen invade Agunechemba facility in Anambra, kill one operative

In a tragic turn of events, a coordinated attack by gunmen on a local vigilante facility in Umunze community, Orumba South local government area of Anambra State has claimed the life of one operative.

It was gathered that the facility, reportedly part of the Agunaechemba Security outfit established by the Anambra State government, was attacked in the early hours of today.

Accounts from eye witnesses said the attackers overwhelmed the operatives stationed at the office, set five operational vehicles ablaze and partially burnt the security outfit’s office.

It was learnt that one operative suffered fatal injuries during the gun duel, while others fled to save their lives.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, urged the public to provide information that could aid the investigation.

Also Read:

He said a joint security team led by the police had taken over the area and needed support of communities around the area to fish out the gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu has also condemned the attack and emphasized the need for community support to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Investigation is ongoing and further developments will be communicated as more information becomes available”, the police command said.

Post Views: 29