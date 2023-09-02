Gunmen invade Abuja estate, abduct resident

Gunmen invaded an estate in Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) of Bwari Local Council of Abuja, abducting a resident.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in the Area, popularly known as El-Rufai Estate.

The victim, Chinedu, was whisked away from his house within the estate.

His wife told Daily Trust that the kidnappers who were armed forcefully took away her husband after breaking through the fence to gain entrance into their compound.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away, ” the wife said.

They were yet to establish contact with the family by press time.

Chairman of the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area, Mai Baba Bego, disclosed that the latest incident brought to five, the number of kidnap cases that have occurred in the area in the last couple of months.

“We now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be,” Baba Bego said.

He called for the deployment of security personnel to the area to avert further incidents.