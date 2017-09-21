Gunmen invade ‎FRSC command, kill official, another missing

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Thursday confirmed the killing of one of its officials by unidentified gunmen at its Tsafe unit command in Zamfara State.

The Public Education Officer and spokesman of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, who gave the confirmation, said another official was missing following the attack.

A source had earlier said the gunmen, numbering about 20, stormed the premises on motorcycles at about 10am and opened fire on the FRSC personnel.

The source said: “There was confusion as sounds of sporadic gunshots rented the air, while the road safety officials around scampered for safety in different directions.

“However, one of the officials was unlucky as he was gunned down by the attackers.”

According to him, one of the gunmen was killed by soldiers who quickly mobilised to the scene, while the rest escaped into the bush abandoning their motorcycles.

When contacted, Kazeem said:‎ “It is true that our command in Tsafe, Zamfara State was attacked this morning.

“A Deputy Route Commander of the FRSC was killed by the hoodlums while other staff escaped with one still missing.”

Kazeem said the police and the Army had taken over the matter.

According to him, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has condemned the “unprovoked” attack, but sued for calm among officials and the general public.

Kazeem said: “He is confident that both the police and the Army will bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Corps Marshal has also reassured officers and men of the corps of their security and safety anywhere in the country.”