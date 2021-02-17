A large number of students, whose exact figure was yet unknown as at press time, have been abducted by armed bandits from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

According to available information, the gunmen, in military uniforms, stormed the school premises, which houses about 1000 students, on Tuesday night, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students.

However, some students escaped after the raid.

A headcount is being conducted by the school in the wee hours of Wednesday to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

But PRNigeria also gathered that security agencies were able to detect the coordinate and nature of the area and have started tracing the bandits’ movement, while aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force have been seen hovering in the air to track the location of the students.

PR Nigeria.