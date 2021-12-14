Gunmen in fresh attack kill nine, injure four in Plateau State

The Plateau State Police Command has said that gunmen killed nine persons and injured four others in an attack on Pinau community in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Ogaba said the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

He, however, said security agencies who quickly mobilised to the scene had arrested eight suspects and recovered 12 motorcycles.

He said: “Yesterday, at about 4:30pm, we received a distress call that yet to be identified gunmen invaded Pinau Village in Wase local government area.

“Unfortunately, they killed nine persons while four persons are injured.

“Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of Policemen, men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies were mobilised and swiftly moved to the scene.

“Eight suspects were arrested and 12 motorcycles recovered from the scene.”

The PPRO said effort was on to arrest other fleeing members of gang.

Ogaba said that security has been beefed up in the area to prevent escalation of violence and break down of law and order.