Gunmen disarm policemen, kill Chinese in Ebonyi State community

Suspected gunmen have disarmed some policemen and killed a Chinese expatriate at a mining site in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Anyanwu spoke with the NAN on telephone in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Sunday.

He said the incident was yet to be confirmed by the command.

“It has not been confirmed, but believe me, I will confirm that tomorrow,” Anyanwu said.

Steve Emenike, Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of the state, described the killing as an “embarrassment”.

Emenike explained that the suspected hoodlums came on motorbikes.

He said the council had reconstituted a formidable Vigilante Group and banned motorbikes operation between 7pm and 6am in the area.

He said: “We are working hard to find the causes of the matter and we’re working with security agencies, including the Police and Department of State Services, to investigate the matter and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We can no longer accept or tolerate this spare of insecurity.

“Our people are peaceful and we cannot allow evil to germinate.”

Some eyewitnesses, who prefer anonymity, said the hoodlums disarmed the policemen, who were guarding the Chinese, during the attack.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki,” he added.

NAN.