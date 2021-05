Gunmen who abducted a Pastor of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Mayomi Ogedengbe, in Irese near Akure, the Ondo State capital, have demanded N30 million ransom, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the TV station, this was revealed to it by a member of the pastor’s family.

Ogedengbe was kidnapped on Monday in the church premises in Irese.

The kidnappers came in with a black Toyota Corolla car.