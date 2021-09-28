Gunmen demand N20m to release abducted University lecturer

Prof. John Alabi, a lecturer with the Kogi State University has been abducted by gunmen on Monday at about 6 pm.

The abductors have contacted the family and demanding N20million to release him.

The incident was said to have happened when the lecturer was about to enter his apartment.

Alabi is the current Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at Kogi State University.

Dailypost gathered that the kidnappers who were fully armed accosted the university don with a Mercedes Benz car and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A family source informed our correspondent that the abductors have contacted the family and the management of Kogi State University.

The source said the abductors called Prof. Alabi’s wife and demanded N20 million.

“The kidnappers ambushed Prof. Alabi with a Mercedez Benz car when he was about to enter his residence. They wanted to take him away with his car, but due to the bad portion where they forced him to park his car, they could not. The car was stuck. That was why they forced him into their own car.

“When they called the wife of Dr Alabi, they told her that her husband is with them. And if she wants to see her husband alive, the family should pay the sum of N20 million. Immediately, the wife started crying because the family can’t afford such amount of money” the source said.