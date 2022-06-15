Gunmen demand N145m for abducted 29 wedding guests in Sokoto

Gunmen have demanded N145 million for the release of 29 wedding guests abducted in Sokoto.

The Secretary-General of the Phone Sellers Association in Gusau, Zamfara State, Nasiru Musa, confirmed the demand.

Many of those abducted are mobile phone dealers at the Bebeji Communication Market in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

They were abducted on Saturday evening while returning from the wedding of one of their colleagues in Tambuwal, Sokoto State.

Musa, who spoke on Tuesday in Sokoto, said the kidnappers, who seized the wedding guests on Saturday, called twice on Monday to demand for a N145 million ransom.

Must said: “The bandits called twice on Monday morning to inform us of their stand regarding our members that are with them.

“They said we should bring N5 million for each of the 29 persons with them, which in total is N145 million before they can be released.”