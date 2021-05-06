Gunmen reportedly attacked the Obosi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Wednesday night, setting the station on fire and killing two officers.

The development came barely 24 hours after the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in the state, Christopher Adetokumbo Owolabi, resumed duty.

The gunmen were said to have freed all detainees in the facility before setting it on fire.

A police source said the gunmen, in large numbers, stormed and attacked the station around 11pm.

The deceased officers were identified simply as Inspectors James and Awalu.

They were said to have been killed inside a disused filling station close to the police station.

Other police officers on duty reportedly fled when they noticed the unusual movement of the unknown gunmen.

The state command of the Nigeria Police confirmed the killing of the two officers.

Its public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police had dispatched a tactical team for on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

“The tactical team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police was directed to have on-the-spot assessment of the place.

“The team was equally told to possibly identify and apprehend the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack,” he said.

Ikenga added that the bodies of the two slain policemen have been deposited at a nearby morgue, and that investigation into the matter has begun.