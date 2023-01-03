Gunmen bomb Imo police station

Gunmen razed Afor Atta divisional police headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday night.

This came barely a few hours after a convoy of a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, was attacked with four of his police orderlies killed.

On the latest development, a community source told our correspondent that the attackers got to the police station and threw explosives on the facility and it burnt.

Our correspondent gathered that no policeman was on duty when the attackers struck.

The source said, “The police station in my community has been burnt. It was burnt last night. Nobody could come out because of fear. As we speak, the area is deserted.”

The same police station was in June 2021 vandalised after two courts beside it were burnt.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam, had yet to issue a statement concerning the incident.