Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Abakaliki, kill one officer, set vehicle ablaze

Gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Abakaliki on Thursday and killed a policeman.
Police spokesman in Ebonyi, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack.
He said the gunmen also set the police van on the spot ablaze.
“It happened early on Thursday morning. I have been trying to get the details of what happened, but one police officer was killed and a vehicle was burnt.
“More details will be made available soon,’’ he said.