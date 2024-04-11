Gunmen attack police checkpoint at Abakaliki, kill one officer, set vehicle ablaze

Gunmen attacked a police checkpoint at Abakaliki on Thursday and killed a policeman.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack.

He said the gunmen also set the police van on the spot ablaze.

“It happened early on Thursday morning. I have been trying to get the details of what happened, but one police officer was killed and a vehicle was burnt.

“More details will be made available soon,’’ he said.