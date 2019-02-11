Gunmen attack pastor, kill his two daughters, remove their private parts

Gunmen have reportedly abducted and killed two daughters of a pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, identified only as Nweke, in Amiyi Obilohio community, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, The PUNCH is reporting.

The authoritative newspaper reported that the hoodlums attacked the cleric in his house around 11pm, robbed him of his personal belongings, including undisclosed amount of money and Automated Teller Machines cards, before abducting his daughters.

The PUNCH said the hoodlums left the pastor with several machete cut wounds.

The lifeless bodies of the two girls were later found on the road leading to Ezere community near the scene of the crime with their private parts said to be missing. Sources said the situation had raised the suspicion that ritualists must be behind the attack.

The pastor, The PUNCH learnt, had been receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

A source in the community, who did not want to be named, said the pastor’s wife was away as of the time of the attack.

The woman was said to have gone to take care of one of her daughters, who recently put to bed.

The source said the pastor’s wife got to know about the incident when the hoodlums contacted her to demand for the secret code of one of the stolen ATM cards, which belonged to her.

The source said: “The hoodlums called the pastor’s wife and gave the phone to one of her daughters to speak with her.

“They asked her to disclose the card’s secret code to them or else they would kill her daughters.

“She told them code, but they still killed the two girls and allegedly cut off their private parts.

“They also rushed to the bank to make withdrawals from their victim’s accounts with their ATMs cards.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer in the State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

Ogbonna said the Abia State Police Command had begun investigation into the matter with a view to apprehending the culprits and bring them to justice.