Gunmen attack passenger buses in Kwara, seriously injure drivers

Gunmen have attacked some motorists plying Oro Ago-Omu Aran Road in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

This development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Babawale Afolabi.

According to Afolabi in a statement on Friday, the gunmen seriously injured two drivers and dispossessed passengers of their money and other valuables.

He said: “On Friday 28/01/2022 at about 0700 hours, our officers on routine patrol at Oro Ago/Omu Aran axis, were alerted that there was an ongoing armed robbery attack at a very remote location along Oro Ago/Omu Aran road.

“The NSCDC operatives together with other sister agencies and local vigilante rushed down to the scene of the incident but the robbers had fled.

“Two drivers from the Oro Ago motor park were attacked by the armed robbers and the two seriously injured drivers are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Oro Ago.

“In the meantime, NSCDC operatives and other security agencies in the area are working together with local vigilante and hunters to track down the suspected robbers.”