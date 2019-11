The Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Abdulraheem Abiodun, has been attacked by gunmen, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the report, the gunmen killed Abiodun’s driver, while his orderly was injured from gunshot wounds during the attack.

The attack was said to have been carried out around 8pm on Tuesday night just as the Commissioner arrived his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The orderly was said to be in the hospital as at press time.