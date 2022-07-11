Gunmen attack Osun Labour Party governorship candidate’s residence

Some yet-to-be-identified people bearing arms have reportedly attacked the residence of the Labour Party candidate for the July 16 Osun governorship poll, Lasun Yusuf, located in Ilobu, Osun State.

Wole Oladimeji, the media aide to Lasun Yusuf, who confirmed the attack, said the ex-deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members of his family, who had returned home to celebrate the Eid Kabir festival were all in the house when the attackers struck in the early hours of Monday.

According to Oladimeji, when the attackers could not gain entrance into the building, they fired shots from outside the premises, aiming at the upper floor of the storey building where bedrooms are, and shattered the aluminum windows.

He also said Lasun and some members of his family were inside when the attack took place, but no casualty was recorded.

“It is true. My principal is already working on informing security agents of the development. He was in the house with members of his family. But no one was injured.

“They fired into the upper floor of the storey building where bedrooms are because they could not gain entrance into the building,” Oladimeji said.